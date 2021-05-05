The Corner

Jeff Flake v. Mitch McConnell

Of course, Liz Cheney isn’t lying about the 2020 election, and she isn’t the provocateur on this question — Trump is. But she had won the first time around, and all she had to do was be a little politic — something often required of politicians — and she wouldn’t be on the verge of getting dumped from leadership next week, which is looking like a near-certainty. Neither Jeff Flake nor Mitch McConnell has lied about Donald Trump, but one immolated his career, and one has survived to fight for a post-Trump future within the party. Cheney looks as if she’s chosen the Flake route, which is admirable on its own terms, but not consistent with serving in House Republican leadership.

