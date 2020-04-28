Jeff Goldblum’s Legitimate Question about Islam

The Corner

An Iranian woman wears a face mask following the coronavirus outbreak, Tehran, Iran, March 5, 2020. (WANA/Nazanin Tabatabaee/Reuters)

In a recent episode of Drag Race, the panelist, and fantastic actor, Jeff Goldblum asked a contestant who was dressed in a red, white, and blue hijab: “Is there something in this religion that is anti-homosexuality and anti-woman? Does that complicate the issue? I’m just raising it and thinking out loud and maybe being stupid.”

Even as Goldblum was getting the question out, he must have realized that he’d likely waded into politically incorrect waters. The blowback was immediate.

The questions weren’t stupid. Goldblum asked if Islam complicated the performance, he didn’t ask if it defined the performer. You don’t have to be a religious scholar to note that drag shows, popular among gay men and others, might run afoul of Islamic law. One could probably ask the same question about other orthodox faiths.

No thinking person, however, can ignore that nations governed by Sharia law are among the most illiberal in the world. It’s not happenstance.

It was only three years ago that Saudi women gained the right to drive. It was only a few days ago that the Saudis announced that they would stop executing minors. No word yet if women can still be beheaded in the street for religious crimes. Homosexuality is illegal in every majority-Islamic nation in the world. In stricter countries like Yemen, gay men can be punished with 100 whip lashes (if they are unmarried) or stoned to death (if married.) In more liberal Islamic nations like Qatar, home of al Jazeera, homosexuality is punishable by up to seven years in prison.

When Iran’s then-president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad visited Columbia University, he famously said that in Iran “we don’t have homosexuals, like in your country.” Which is only true because if the religious police find out you’re gay, they tend to execute you. Iran has probably hanged around 4,000 and 6,000 gay men and lesbians since the 1979 Revolution.

Comments

Yet, for some reason, “progressives” are mad at Jeff Goldblum for bringing it up.

I’m sorry, there is no “bravery” in political virtue signaling. If you want to see genuine courage, look to the women who defy the Iranian hardliners and walk Tehran’s streets without a hijab.

Comments

David Harsanyi is a senior writer for National Review and the author of First Freedom: A Ride through America’s Enduring History with the Gun

About Those Press Conferences

President Trump seems increasingly ambivalent about the utility of the daily and sometime marathon press conferences. He should be — and for reasons besides just their length and frequency. First, Trump gets bogged down into long, back-and-forth jousts with the touché Washington press corps. His impromptu ... Read More
Why I’m Not Clapping

Every Thursday at 8:00 p.m., British homes rouse from their lockdown slumber and empty into the streets for a few minutes of clapping, pot-banging, and drumming in support of workers in the National Health Service (NHS). The weekly ruckus has caused quite a stir in my peaceful idyll of Virginia Water, where ... Read More
Blame Bill de Blasio

America’s COVID-19 devastation is disproportionately a story of New York State’s devastation, and New York State’s devastation is overwhelmingly a story of New York City’s devastation. There’s a case to be made that New York City mayor Bill de Blasio is the single individual in the United States who is ... Read More
The 142 Most Absurdly Locked-Down Counties in America

In the coronavirus debate, the word “patchwork” tends to be a pejorative. The Guardian warned, “U.S. states’ moves to ease coronavirus lockdowns risk dangerous patchwork.” Colorado Public Radio wrote of an emerging flexible approach in the Centennial State, “Officials Raise Concerns as State ... Read More
