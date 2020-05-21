Jen Rubin Thinks It’s Racist to Criticize Stacey Abrams

Jen Rubin had a particularly poor column saying that it’s racist to say that Stacey Abrams is inexperienced and presumptuous for pushing herself to be Biden’s VP pick. A friend suggested I look back at what she wrote about Barack Obama in 2008, which I did. Here’s the resulting Twitter thread:

So @JRubinBlogger says that it’s racist to point out the Stacey Abrams doesn’t have much political experience, hasn’t done much, and is being presumptuous in her push to be Biden’s VP https://t.co/t5fBNcEBDS — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) May 20, 2020