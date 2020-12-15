Job Hunting

The Corner

The New York Times has a business-advice column, and Teri in Atlanta wrote to Roxane Gay about an employee who thinks COVID is a hoax and complains about all the company’s safety rules — but has “begrudgingly followed our protocols.” The letter-writer, a co-owner and manager of this company, “snapped” at this employee and then apologized.

Gay’s advice: Can her. “She is entitled to her beliefs but when she is at work, she must comply with whatever health protocols you put in place. If she chooses not to comply, it’s time to end her employment. You don’t want to expose your customers, other employees or yourself to the virus or such toxic ignorance.” But . . . the letter said that she does comply with the protocols. The columnist’s real position seems to be that anyone who expresses the view that COVID is a hoax — indeed, “[a]nyone who refuses to believe in science” — should be fired. The good news is that Teri seems more tolerant.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Texas Lost, and Conservatives Won

By
Even Donald Trump’s supporters should welcome the Supreme Court’s decision late Friday to deny Texas’s claim that four battleground states had unconstitutionally run their 2020 presidential elections. It reaffirmed the half-century conservative effort to restore constitutional limits on the power of the ... Read More
Capital Matters

In Defense of Capitalism

By
Somehow, I doubt even Bill Buckley could have predicted that “standing athwart history, yelling stop” would have meant, in 2020, an actual plea in the United States of America to repudiate the failed and catastrophic economic worldview of the 20th century. Yet here we are. And perhaps even more surprisingly ... Read More
Media

Keeping Our Sanity

By
On the menu today: Something of a stream-of-consciousness Jolt this morning, starting with contemplating how we can consume bad news in a troubled world and still keep our sanity and good cheer; what cults offer their members and how that relates to our current political environment; and Attorney General William ... Read More
NR PLUS Business

California’s Business-Climate Deniers

By
With the news that yet another Silicon Valley software innovator, Oracle, is moving its headquarters and most of its employees to Texas, cynics are declaring that California should adopt a new state song: “All of My Ex’s (Executives) Live in Texas.” Oracle joins a growing list of companies that have ... Read More
