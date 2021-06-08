Job Openings Are Through the Roof

We just got the numbers from April, and they drive home the point that businesses are having trouble finding workers. From the Bureau of Labor Statistics:

The number of job openings reached a series high of 9.3 million on the last business day of April, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Hires were little changed at 6.1 million. Total separations increased to 5.8 million. Within separations, the quits rate reached a series high of 2.7 percent while the layoffs and discharges rate decreased to a series low of 1.0 percent.

Or in chart form, via the St. Louis Fed:

As I’ve mentioned before, we’re facing a labor shortage, and enhanced unemployment benefits — which are in effect until September — are a good candidate for a cause.