Joe Biden’s Trial by Humiliation

I wrote pretty dismissively of Biden’s comeback the other day, but there’s one thing I wanted to come back to. It’s a pretty nice life being a successful politician, which Biden, a senator for decades and then the vice president, has been. You get driven around. You have a staff and an entourage. Reporters pay attention to what you say. But the downside is always lurking of soul-crushing public humiliation. When Biden had to leave New Hampshire early to retreat to South Carolina, that was what he was experiencing. I thought his speech that night was pitiful, although I admired his gumption in being able to stand there and give it. So there’s no taking this away from Biden: He endured a period of what must have been agonizing defeat and embarrassment (although he’s experienced much worse on his personal life) and saw it through and came out the other end triumphant. That takes a resilience that few of us commenting from the sidelines would be capable of.