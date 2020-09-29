The Corner

Elections

Biden’s Empty Chairs

By

Joe Biden asked America how many of us “have an empty chair” at home because of loved ones who have lost their lives to coronavirus. Without a straightforward and convincing plan for how he would have handled things differently — which I have yet to hear so far — Biden is guilty of emotional blackmail; “Vote Biden, or there will be more!” It’s a gross tactic that reminds me of the girl at the Democratic Convention who accused Trump of killing her father.

Comments

Trump has undoubtedly failed in his rhetorical leadership to some extent during the pandemic, but there’s still something galling about this particular attack. Biden’s running a character-focused campaign with an emphasis on empathy, but this appeal exemplified a fake, self-serving kind of empathy.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

The Jerry Springer Debate

By
It’s a shame that Joe Biden couldn’t attend Tuesday night's debate. Okay, Biden was in attendance, but during the 90 minutes, it felt like he barely ever finished a complete sentence. It’s not clear that President Trump necessarily won the night, in the sense that people who were leaning against ... Read More
Elections

The Jerry Springer Debate

By
It’s a shame that Joe Biden couldn’t attend Tuesday night's debate. Okay, Biden was in attendance, but during the 90 minutes, it felt like he barely ever finished a complete sentence. It’s not clear that President Trump necessarily won the night, in the sense that people who were leaning against ... Read More
NR PLUS Law & the Courts

Ben Sasse: Everybody Loves Amy

By
After Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement in 2018, Ben Sasse had three words on his mind: Amy Coney Barrett. They’d been on his mind for a while. The Nebraska senator had first started hearing about Barrett from faculty at Notre Dame Law School, where Barrett was a professor, shortly after Trump ... Read More
NR PLUS Law & the Courts

Ben Sasse: Everybody Loves Amy

By
After Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement in 2018, Ben Sasse had three words on his mind: Amy Coney Barrett. They’d been on his mind for a while. The Nebraska senator had first started hearing about Barrett from faculty at Notre Dame Law School, where Barrett was a professor, shortly after Trump ... Read More
Elections

The First Debate Showed Why Biden Will Win

By
Joe Biden is not Hillary Clinton, and that will be enough to win him the election this November. This much has been clear since Super Tuesday this year during the Democratic primaries. In 2016, Hillary split several very important states with Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday, and those she won, she won without ... Read More
Elections

The First Debate Showed Why Biden Will Win

By
Joe Biden is not Hillary Clinton, and that will be enough to win him the election this November. This much has been clear since Super Tuesday this year during the Democratic primaries. In 2016, Hillary split several very important states with Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday, and those she won, she won without ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Inside the Mueller Farce

By
The publication of Andrew Weissmann’s book Where Law Ends: Inside the Mueller Investigation enables us to see what was always suspected by many to have been a fanatical determination on the part of the Mueller investigative team to destroy President Trump. The administration had to be destroyed because Mueller ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Inside the Mueller Farce

By
The publication of Andrew Weissmann’s book Where Law Ends: Inside the Mueller Investigation enables us to see what was always suspected by many to have been a fanatical determination on the part of the Mueller investigative team to destroy President Trump. The administration had to be destroyed because Mueller ... Read More