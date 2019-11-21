Joe Biden Has A Stutter

‘Nancy Pelosi just stated that ‘it is dangerous to let the voters decide Trump’s fate.’ @FoxNews In other words, she thinks I’m going to win and doesn’t want to take a chance on letting the voters decide. Like Al Green, she wants to change our voting system. Wow, she’s CRAZY!” tweeted Donald Trump ...
Adam Schiff’s impeachment inquiry is incoherent. Given the impossibility of a senatorial conviction, the only strategy is to taint the president with the brand of impeachment and weaken him in the 2020 election.
Yet Schiff seems to have no sense that the worm has already turned. Far from tormenting Trump and ...
Chick-fil-A said Monday that it has stopped donations to several Christian organizations after receiving backlash from LGBT rights activists over the last several weeks.
The U.S. fast food chain said that as it expands, it will no longer donate to the Salvation Army, the Paul Anderson Youth Home, and the ...
Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testified Tuesday morning that “the answer is yes” as to whether President Trump's requests to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in their July 25 phone call constituted a quid pro quo.
“Mr. Giuliani conveyed to Secretary Perry, Ambassador Volker, and ...
Since Frozen was a nearly perfect Disney feature, Frozen II brings with it the expectation of magic. Magic is really hard to pull off, though, and this time the sparkle is gone. In Frozen II, the story is strange, the jokes are terrible, the romance is nonexistent, and the songs are clunkers. Fairy tales that end ...
It's here, from the Heritage Foundation. The upshot is that while Medicare for All could be a financial boon to non-working Americans, including seniors who'd see their current Medicare premiums disappear, most of those who currently have jobs would lose more in tax hikes than they'd gain by not having to pay for ...
Former Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh was indicted on Tuesday on multiple federal charges, including fraud and tax evasion.
In March, federal authorities began investigating allegations that Pugh made $500,000 from selling her children's book Healthy Holly to the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) ...
Senator Warren would impose a 2 percent annual tax on wealth above $50 million, and a 6 percent annual tax on wealth above $1 billion.
These numbers may seem small, but remember that they would be applied every year. With wealth taxes, small numbers have large effects. Applied to an asset yielding a steady ...
Missouri senator Josh Hawley might be the most interesting thinker the U.S. Senate has seen since Daniel Patrick Moynihan. Or at least, he’s the senator today who most resembles Moynihan as a sweeping and adventurous social critic.
Last night, at a dinner held by the American Principles Project Foundation, ...
