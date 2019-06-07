Biden Agonistes 

Joe Biden speaks at a rally with striking Stop & Shop workers in Boston, Mass., April 18, 2019. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

He’s been truly pathetic on the Hyde Amendment over the last few days, finally (for now, I guess) rejecting it and getting fully on board the Democratic party’s pro-abortion extremism. This isn’t a move of a confident front-runner. It shows that whatever is Biden’s relative moderation compared to the rest of the field will be eroded during this process. Disorderly retreats like this, if they become a pattern, also have potential to harm his image as a strong general-election candidate. If he’s the nominee, his new support for taxpayer-funded abortion will certainly be a liability in the Rust Belt, where Trump currently needs to make up ground.