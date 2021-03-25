Joe Biden Now: The Filibuster Is a ‘Jim Crow Relic.’ Joe Biden Then: The Filibuster Is about ‘Integrity’ and ‘Fair Play’

Prompted by a questioner at today’s press conference, Joe Biden agreed with his party’s current talking point that the filibuster is a “relic of Jim Crow.” That is, however, not the tune Biden was singing for years and years and years and years and years in the United States Senate. “The Senate,” Biden said back then, “ought not act rashly by changing its rules to satisfy a strong-willed majority acting in the heat of the moment.”

