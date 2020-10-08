Joe Biden Once Again Refuses to Answer Whether He’ll Blow Up the Supreme Court

U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

I want to underscore once again just how flatly unacceptable Joe Biden’s now oft-repeated non-answer on packing the Supreme Court is. Here is Biden, once again, refusing to answer the question. “You’ll know my opinion of court packing,” Biden says, “when the election is over.”

Joe Biden: "You'll know my opinion on court packing when the election is over." pic.twitter.com/uYEXZHHAp1 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 8, 2020

This makes no sense. Biden says, “It’s a great question and I don’t blame you for asking it.” But then he says, “The moment I answer that question, the headline in every one of your papers will be about that, other than focusing on what’s happening now.”

Well, yeah, of course it will. Biden seems to think that this is some minor issue that can wait until after the election — akin in seriousness to the question of whom he intends to appoint to head up the Department of the Interior. It’s not. It’s extremely important. Voters need to know whether Biden wants to blow up the Supreme Court before they vote, not after.

I genuinely cannot think of any question — however minor — to which “I can’t respond to that because otherwise you’ll write about it” would be an acceptable answer from a presidential candidate.

This is becoming a problem. And it’s not just me who has noticed.