Biden Slip-Ups

They obviously are going to be a thing, especially if he wins the Democratic nomination. Yesterday alone gave us “poor kids are as smart as white kids,” which he quickly tried to cover by adding on  “wealthy kids, black kids, Asian kids,” and “we choose truth over facts.” Anyone who does lots of speaking is going to have flubs. But this has all the classic makings of a narrative, because the items themselves are kind of funny and it gets to something that’s real, the widespread perception that Biden has lost a step. Certainly Trump is going to ride it for all it’s worth.

