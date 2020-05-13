The Corner

Joe Biden Still Looking for a Lady

By

Last week, I noted that Joe Biden is looking for A Woman running mate, similar to how Lord Farquaad in Shrek looked for A Princess. Here’s the lastest, from CNN:

“You can’t underscore enough the importance he feels chemistry is,” said Jennifer Granholm, a former Michigan governor and CNN contributor who has helped Biden prepare for debates since 2008. “He was such a tremendous vice president. He would love to have someone as loyal and on the same page as him — and someone who can govern right away.”

Is it just me, or does this sound like a dating ad?

Madeleine Kearns is a William F. Buckley Fellow in Political Journalism at the National Review Institute. She is from Glasgow, Scotland, and is a trained singer.

