Joe Biden Still Looking for a Lady

Last week, I noted that Joe Biden is looking for A Woman running mate, similar to how Lord Farquaad in Shrek looked for A Princess. Here’s the lastest, from CNN:

“You can’t underscore enough the importance he feels chemistry is,” said Jennifer Granholm, a former Michigan governor and CNN contributor who has helped Biden prepare for debates since 2008. “He was such a tremendous vice president. He would love to have someone as loyal and on the same page as him — and someone who can govern right away.”

Is it just me, or does this sound like a dating ad?