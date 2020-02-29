Joe Biden takes a picture with a supporter in Columbia, S.C., after winning the South Carolina presidential primary, February 29, 2020. (Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)

I never would have thought that Biden would finish fourth and fifth in Iowa and New Hampshire respectively and not only survive but go on to not only win in South Carolina — but win in a complete blowout. There were indications that he had momentum, with a couple of polls showing him jumping up to 20-point and 16-point leads, but winning by nearly 30 points is simply astonishing. Now you’d except Biden to win more conservative and heavily African-American states in the South on Super Tuesday. The question is whether he can perhaps win Texas and hold down enough of Bernie’s delegate haul in California to keep Bernie firmly in his sights and eventually run him down or make it very close going into the convention.