The Corner

Elections

Joe Biden’s Absolutely Bonkers Victory

By
Joe Biden takes a picture with a supporter in Columbia, S.C., after winning the South Carolina presidential primary, February 29, 2020. (Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)

I never would have thought that Biden would finish fourth and fifth in Iowa and New Hampshire respectively and not only survive but go on to not only win in South Carolina — but win in a complete blowout. There were indications that he had momentum, with a couple of polls showing him jumping up to 20-point and 16-point leads, but winning by nearly 30 points is simply astonishing. Now you’d except Biden to win more conservative and heavily African-American states in the South on Super Tuesday. The question is whether he can perhaps win Texas and hold down enough of Bernie’s delegate haul in California to keep Bernie firmly in his sights and eventually run him down or make it very close going into the convention.

Comments
Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

White House

The Wrong Trump

By
The wrong Donald Trump has shown up to deal with the coronavirus. One might have expected Donald Trump, a germophobe who spent much of his campaign lambasting the Chinese, to take an aggressive approach on the Wuhan virus. You’d expect the Trump who breaks taboos and shuts things down until “our country’s ... Read More
White House

The Wrong Trump

By
The wrong Donald Trump has shown up to deal with the coronavirus. One might have expected Donald Trump, a germophobe who spent much of his campaign lambasting the Chinese, to take an aggressive approach on the Wuhan virus. You’d expect the Trump who breaks taboos and shuts things down until “our country’s ... Read More
Economy & Business

So You Want to Be Like Denmark?

By
Democratic party presidential hopefuls, such as Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, argue that they can create an American welfare state without raising taxes on the middle class. Bernie, in fact, likes to point to Denmark as his model, even though the country runs on a market economy. Well, a new study by ... Read More
Economy & Business

So You Want to Be Like Denmark?

By
Democratic party presidential hopefuls, such as Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, argue that they can create an American welfare state without raising taxes on the middle class. Bernie, in fact, likes to point to Denmark as his model, even though the country runs on a market economy. Well, a new study by ... Read More
White House

They’re Still Not Getting It

By
Not that I expect the White House to read me, but I hope someone talks some sense into Trump's ear.   The Washington Post report that the Trump administration is talking about a "targeted tax cut" as a response to this week's news means they are still treating coronavirus primarily as a problem for financial ... Read More
White House

They’re Still Not Getting It

By
Not that I expect the White House to read me, but I hope someone talks some sense into Trump's ear.   The Washington Post report that the Trump administration is talking about a "targeted tax cut" as a response to this week's news means they are still treating coronavirus primarily as a problem for financial ... Read More