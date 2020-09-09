The Corner

Elections

Joe Biden’s Consistently Light Campaigning Schedule

By
Former Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Wilmington, Del., August 20, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Today is September 9. There are 55 days until Election Day. Early voting starts in nine days in Minnesota, Wyoming, and South Dakota; in ten days in New Jersey and Virginia; and in thirteen days in Michigan and Vermont.

Today Joe Biden will travel to Warren, Mich., to deliver remarks on “his plan to ensure the future is Made in America by all of America’s workers.”

Yesterday, Biden’s campaign “called a lid” — meaning no further public appearances were planned — shortly after 9 a.m.

On Monday, Biden traveled to Harrisburg, Pa., to attend an event with the AFL-CIO and the socially distanced gathering in a backyard in Lancaster.

On Sunday, Biden attended St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., and the graveyard where his son, daughter, and first wife are buried. Biden himself had no public events. On Saturday, the campaign “called a lid” shortly after 10 a.m. — meaning he had no public events that day, either.

On Friday, Biden delivered remarks in Wilmington, Del., on the economy, and attended a virtual fundraiser. On Thursday, Biden delivered his remarks in Kenosha, Wis. On Wednesday, September 2, Jill and Joe Biden received a briefing from education leaders and experts in Wilmington, and then he delivered remarks about the coronavirus and schools. On Tuesday, September 1, Biden had no public events and only a virtual fundraiser.

In other words, nine days into this month, Biden has delivered public remarks six times in four states.

Yes, this campaign is occurring during a serious pandemic, and Biden and his team have particular reason to worry about an almost-78-year-old man interacting with a lot of people. This means Biden won’t hold the traditional big rallies, and will have to make do with smaller, socially distanced events. Yes, Biden is ahead in most polling, thus he and his campaign may feel he doesn’t need to attend a lot of events.

Comments

But this is a really light schedule for the first week of September in a presidential campaign. In a five-day stretch back in 2016, while battling what was later diagnosed as walking pneumonia, Hillary Clinton attended rallies and events in Cleveland, Ohio; Hampton, Ill.; Tampa, Fla., New York City, Charlotte, N.C., Kansas City, Mo., and then New York City again.

Biden supporters may feel that the Trump camp’s attacks on Biden’s stamina, health, mental capacities, and ability to handle the physical challenges of the job are unfair. But when Biden is sticking to an exceptionally light schedule with minimal travel — even in crunch time — it is difficult to begrudge anyone wondering how Biden will handle the demands of one of the most difficult jobs in the world.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

NR PLUS Elections

Accept the Results

By
One of the many wondrous ironies of the 2016 presidential campaign is that the very same Democrats who spent the months leading up to the election demanding that Donald Trump make a solemn vow to “accept the results,” prelusive to the concession speech he was expected to make, refused to accept the ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Accept the Results

By
One of the many wondrous ironies of the 2016 presidential campaign is that the very same Democrats who spent the months leading up to the election demanding that Donald Trump make a solemn vow to “accept the results,” prelusive to the concession speech he was expected to make, refused to accept the ... Read More
Media

Questions the Media Should Ask Joe Biden

By
Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden finally held what was billed as a press conference with journalists the other day -- something of rarity in a campaign that has relied predominately on staged question-and-answer sessions. It was a truly embarrassing display of hackery from the media. Here’s a ... Read More
Media

Questions the Media Should Ask Joe Biden

By
Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden finally held what was billed as a press conference with journalists the other day -- something of rarity in a campaign that has relied predominately on staged question-and-answer sessions. It was a truly embarrassing display of hackery from the media. Here’s a ... Read More
U.S.

The Coming Police Crisis

By
American policing is heading for a crisis. Cops are going to keep showing up for work. They’re not going to go on strike and parade in front of local police stations with picket signs. But they are going to stop performing the kind of proactive police work that every good cop knows is what really prevents ... Read More
U.S.

The Coming Police Crisis

By
American policing is heading for a crisis. Cops are going to keep showing up for work. They’re not going to go on strike and parade in front of local police stations with picket signs. But they are going to stop performing the kind of proactive police work that every good cop knows is what really prevents ... Read More
U.S.

The Coming Bout of COVID Polarization

By
Donald Trump sometimes calls the coronavirus “the invisible enemy.” Occasionally he comes up with an evocative phrase. And for me it evokes the way the disease harms the society that contends with it. By adopting quarantines, the cities empty, and the protective presence of citizens is withdrawn from shopping ... Read More
U.S.

The Coming Bout of COVID Polarization

By
Donald Trump sometimes calls the coronavirus “the invisible enemy.” Occasionally he comes up with an evocative phrase. And for me it evokes the way the disease harms the society that contends with it. By adopting quarantines, the cities empty, and the protective presence of citizens is withdrawn from shopping ... Read More