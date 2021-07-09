Joe Biden’s Nonsensical Claim That the Afghan Army Can Handle the Taliban from Here

President Joe Biden, yesterday: “I trust the capacity of the Afghan military, who is better trained, better equipped, and more re- — more competent in terms of conducting war.”

Biden’s expression of confidence in the capacity of the Afghan army is very close to lying to the American people about the state of Afghanistan.

U.S. Army Gen. Austin Scott Miller, the top U.S. official in Afghanistan, overseeing the withdrawal, this past weekend: “We should be concerned. The loss of terrain and the rapidity of that loss of terrain has — has to be concerning, one, because it’s a — war is physical, but …