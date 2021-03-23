Joe Biden’s Plan: $39,901 in New Spending per U.S. Household

The Biden administration is reportedly considering a package of bills to add $3 trillion in new infrastructure, education, and climate-change spending to the federal budget. While the New York Times reporting on this is anonymously sourced, it is entirely plausible: It has the hallmarks of a trial balloon floated by people in the administration, and in any event is less than half of the spending Biden proposed on the campaign trail just on the Green New Deal. Combined with the $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan” bill Biden already signed (which was stuffed with completely unrelated-to-COVID-relief spending on progressive wish lists …