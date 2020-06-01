Joe Biden’s Terrible Gun Advice

Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop at Tougaloo College in Tougaloo, Miss., March 8, 2020. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

As Dan McLaughlin writes, Joe Biden has no idea how guns work. Today the candidate suggested that cops who are rushed by “unarmed person” with “a knife or something” should be trained to “shoot them in the leg instead of the heart is a very different thing.” This is dangerous advice for the numerous reasons Dan lays out.

Biden says a lot of weird things about guns. Back in 2013, in an interview with Parent magazine, the vice president shared some guidance he’d allegedly given his wife on the topic on proper home defense.

I said, ‘Jill, if there’s ever a problem, just walk out on the balcony here, walk out and put that double-barrel shotgun and fire two blasts outside the house. You don’t need an AR-15 — it’s harder to aim. It’s harder to use, and in fact you don’t need 30 rounds to protect yourself.

Did the vice president really instruct Dr. Jill Biden to step out of the house onto the balcony and shoot blindly into the night with her 12-gauge to frighten away possible intruders? I was skeptical. After hearing him talk about training law enforcement to shoot at the limbs of those charging at them with knives, maybe I was too hasty in doubting him. Needless to say, one should refrain from going outside looking for trouble. Call the police. If you must shoot, you better have a good reason, and you shoot to kill. You’re not in a movie.

It’s debatable whether an AR-15 is more difficult to handle than a “double-barrel shotgun.” It’s also debatable whether Biden knows what AR-15 actually is. In recent months the candidate has warned us that “AR-14s” should be illegal because “if you yelled fire, that’s not free speech” — and, anyway, no one needs a gun with magazines that hold a “hundred clips,” because “AK-47s” can’t save you from Hellfire missiles.

It’s just a lot of gibberish.