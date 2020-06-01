The Corner

Politics & Policy

Joe Biden’s Terrible Gun Advice

By
Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop at Tougaloo College in Tougaloo, Miss., March 8, 2020. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

As Dan McLaughlin writes, Joe Biden has no idea how guns work. Today the candidate suggested that cops who are rushed by “unarmed person” with “a knife or something” should be trained to “shoot them in the leg instead of the heart is a very different thing.” This is dangerous advice for the numerous reasons Dan lays out.

Biden says a lot of weird things about guns. Back in 2013, in an interview with Parent magazine, the vice president shared some guidance he’d allegedly given his wife on the topic on proper home defense.

I said, ‘Jill, if there’s ever a problem, just walk out on the balcony here, walk out and put that double-barrel shotgun and fire two blasts outside the house. You don’t need an AR-15 — it’s harder to aim. It’s harder to use, and in fact you don’t need 30 rounds to protect yourself.

Did the vice president really instruct Dr. Jill Biden to step out of the house onto the balcony and shoot blindly into the night with her 12-gauge to frighten away possible intruders? I was skeptical. After hearing him talk about training law enforcement to shoot at the limbs of those charging at them with knives, maybe I was too hasty in doubting him. Needless to say, one should refrain from going outside looking for trouble. Call the police. If you must shoot, you better have a good reason, and you shoot to kill. You’re not in a movie.

Comments

It’s debatable whether an AR-15 is more difficult to handle than a “double-barrel shotgun.” It’s also debatable whether Biden knows what AR-15 actually is. In recent months the candidate has warned us that “AR-14s” should be illegal because “if you yelled fire, that’s not free speech” — and, anyway, no one needs a gun with magazines that hold a “hundred clips,” because “AK-47s” can’t save you from Hellfire missiles.

It’s just a lot of gibberish.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

David Harsanyi is a senior writer for National Review and the author of First Freedom: A Ride through America’s Enduring History with the Gun

Most Popular

U.S.

First, Restore Order

By
Doing evil in the service of a just cause does not change either side of the moral equation: Evil remains evil, and the just cause remains just — neither consideration cancels out the other or transmutes it. With riots and violence convulsing American cities after the horrifying death of George Floyd at the ... Read More
U.S.

First, Restore Order

By
Doing evil in the service of a just cause does not change either side of the moral equation: Evil remains evil, and the just cause remains just — neither consideration cancels out the other or transmutes it. With riots and violence convulsing American cities after the horrifying death of George Floyd at the ... Read More
Elections

Trump in Trouble

By
President Trump was disappointed. Bad weather on Wednesday forced a delay in SpaceX's planned launch of the Dragon spacecraft, robbing the president of a prized photo opportunity. He plans to attend the next launch, scheduled for May 30 at 3:22 p.m. EDT, but the spoiled visit to Florida punctuated another week of ... Read More
Elections

Trump in Trouble

By
President Trump was disappointed. Bad weather on Wednesday forced a delay in SpaceX's planned launch of the Dragon spacecraft, robbing the president of a prized photo opportunity. He plans to attend the next launch, scheduled for May 30 at 3:22 p.m. EDT, but the spoiled visit to Florida punctuated another week of ... Read More
NR PLUS White House

Tired of ‘Winning’ Yet?

By
I’ve never really thought of Mark Steyn as a Palestinian suicide bomber before. You’ll want some context. Steyn, a wonderful writer and former National Review colleague, was filling in for Rush Limbaugh a few weeks ago, and he made the case for using antitrust law to bully technology platforms such as ... Read More
NR PLUS White House

Tired of ‘Winning’ Yet?

By
I’ve never really thought of Mark Steyn as a Palestinian suicide bomber before. You’ll want some context. Steyn, a wonderful writer and former National Review colleague, was filling in for Rush Limbaugh a few weeks ago, and he made the case for using antitrust law to bully technology platforms such as ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Is It Revolution?

By
I knew I was tempting fate a week ago when I said that the coming nomination of Joe Biden and the COVID-19 pandemic had put America’s politics on chill during this election year. Little did I know that days later we’d be making analogies to 1968. The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis policeman moved ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Is It Revolution?

By
I knew I was tempting fate a week ago when I said that the coming nomination of Joe Biden and the COVID-19 pandemic had put America’s politics on chill during this election year. Little did I know that days later we’d be making analogies to 1968. The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis policeman moved ... Read More
PC Culture

For Looters, Looting Is Fun

By
One important thing to realize about looting is that it's usually enjoyable for those engaged in it, who exult in the momentary suspension of any rules. Just a couple of examples from the last couple of days (language ... Read More
PC Culture

For Looters, Looting Is Fun

By
One important thing to realize about looting is that it's usually enjoyable for those engaged in it, who exult in the momentary suspension of any rules. Just a couple of examples from the last couple of days (language ... Read More