The Corner Politics & Policy Joe Manchin Is Racist Now By Rich Lowry About Rich Lowry Follow Rich Lowry on Twitter February 23, 2021 9:43 AM Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard Email this article Print this article That didn’t take long. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard Email this article Print this article Comments return-icon Return to The Corner Recommended Biden Signs Executive Order Allowing the U.S. to Fund Global Abortions The policy was first instated by President Reagan to ensure that taxpayers would not be required to indirectly fund abortions in other countries. Alexandra DeSanctis Democrats Are Laying a Trap with Trump’s Impeachment Trial Beware: Those arguing the Dems are making a miscalculation have got it all wrong. Andrew C. McCarthy Tulsi Gabbard: Domestic-Terrorism Bill Is ‘a Targeting of Almost Half of the Country’ The former congresswoman expressed concern about how officials will define the characteristics they are searching for in potential threats. Brittany Bernstein Exclusive: 48 Senators Promise to Oppose Any Bill that Funds Abortion Pro-life lawmakers pledge to resist spending bills that don’t include the Hyde amendment. Alexandra DeSanctis Cruz: Actually, It Is Constitutional to Impeach and Convict a Former President Never mind how he voted. John McCormack What Happened to Officer Sicknick? Democratic impeachment managers have a duty to explain how Officer Sicknick died. Andrew C. McCarthy The Latest Amazon Kneels before the Mob Amazon has banned conservative scholar Ryan Anderson’s book on the transgender controversy. The Editors White House Denies ‘Kids in Cages’ Charge The Biden administration is contending with a surge in migrants attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border, including large numbers of unaccompanied minors. Zachary Evans Originalism Does Not Need a Makeover ‘Common-good originalism’ would be neither common nor good — and, as a practical strategy, is suicidal. Dan McLaughlin McConnell Will Support Garland AG Nomination The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on Merrick Garland's nomination on March 1. Zachary Evans Former Capitol Police Chief Details Jan. 6 Security Failings before Congress Steven Sund testified at a joint hearing of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs (HSCAC) and Rules and Administration committees. Brittany Bernstein Biden Admin Consulting South Korea on Releasing Frozen Iranian Funds There is currently about $7 billion in Iranian assets frozen in two banks based in Seoul, blocked by U.S. economic sanctions. Zachary Evans