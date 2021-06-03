Joe Manchin Is Right

He thinks the Democrats’ voting-law overhaul is too broad and too partisan, and he isn’t willing to get rid of the filibuster to help it pass. At Bloomberg Opinion, I say he’s right on all points.

Joe Manchin, the Democratic senator from West Virginia, is running out of ways to say that he is not going to get rid of the filibuster.

“I don’t know what you all don’t understand about this,” he told reporters recently. “You ask the same question every day.” He’s going to keep getting pestered. A lot of Democrats, and evidently reporters, believe the filibuster has to go so that U.S. voting laws can be overhauled. Nothing less than democracy is at stake, they think. It isn’t, and Manchin should stand firm. . . .