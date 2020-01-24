The Corner

On Joe Rogan's Unwanted Endorsement of Bernie Sanders

Joe Rogan on The Joe Rogan Experience (via YouTube)

Joe Rogan hosts one of the most successful podcasts in the country. On it, he talks about his passions for comedy and mixed martial arts, and about conspiracy theories. He also talks about male self-improvement and self-experimentation. Working out, doing drugs, fasting, meditation, sensory deprivation, etc., etc. He’s the kind of guy in Hollywood who will debate religion with Milo Yiannopolis in one episode, talk comedy with Dave Foley in the next, and then he’ll schedule Edward Snowden to come on.

He also recently gave a Roganesque endorsement for Bernie Sanders. And progressives are mad about it.

Why? Because Joe Rogan, like other comedians, rails against political correctness. He also makes jokes about transgenderism, opposes the participation of “trans women” in women’s sports, and has entertained and ventured the usual arguments about bone density, lung capacity, and strength when arguing for the unfairness of this practice.

Personally, I think progressives are nuts to reject endorsements for the most progressive candidate in history from generally centrist and enormously popular media figures. I would bet anything that Rogan’s audience is full of the Obama-Trump voters across the industrial Midwest and north.  

But, maybe I don’t think like a progressive. Perhaps rejections like this reflect a serene confidence that progressives don’t need political power to continue consolidating culture-war wins. Four more years of President Trump just means a few more executive orders to overturn. Meanwhile, taking a hard line encourages corporations, universities, and entertainment to enforce the newer cultural norms.

Elections

Buttigieg's Hollow Military Bragging

By
The term "veteran" wields a strange talismanic power in American politics today; the military is almost the only institution in American life that has maintained very high favorability ratings over the past 30 years. Invocation of the sacred words "military service" invariably grants a presumed license to ... Read More
White House

Impeachment Doesn't Require a Crime

By
Senate Republicans, by and large, have reached an unspoken consensus about President Trump and Ukraine. He should not have put a temporary freeze on congressionally authorized aid to Ukraine, should not have dabbled with using the aid to get Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden or a nutty theory about Ukrainian ... Read More
World

Alarmists Were Wrong about the Soleimani Strike

By
Two weeks ago, the United States seemed on the brink of starting another war in the Middle East after a drone strike killed Iran's most notorious spymaster, Qasem Soleimani, as he departed an international airport in Baghdad. The shadowy general, in charge of the Iranian equivalent of the CIA, was one of the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Mitch McConnell Is the Master of the Senate

By
Every hostile nickname that Mitch McConnell gets is further confirmation of his effectiveness. The latest is "Midnight Mitch," a reaction to his resolution setting out the road map for the Senate impeachment trial. The measure stipulated that House impeachment managers could make their case over two days ... Read More
