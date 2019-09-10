Bolton Out

The Corner

As I noted yesterday, Bolton gave Trump his unvarnished advice, and was willing to ruffle feathers—including Trump’s—in doing it. I thought the Camp David blow-up would benefit Bolton, since he was so obviously proven right. But stories about Bolton’s opposition to the deal  in the press may have irked the president even more. Regardless, at the end of the day, Bolton is a hawk with a firm view of the world and Trump, who believes he can negotiate his way through any disagreement, is not. This wasn’t a natural marriage, although it was still a very good thing that Bolton was there to warn about the foolhardiness of gambits like the one planned for Camp David this week. As for the dispute over the circumstances of his departure, I believe Bolton.

