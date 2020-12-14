The Corner

John Brennan, Shut Up

Former CIA director John Brennan was once hailed as “Obama’s conscience,” because Brennan personally made the solemn judgments about who lived or died in the expansion of our drone-warfare program.

In the years since, Brennan has revealed himself as a voluble lunatic personality on Twitter. I try not to think about men such as Brennan too often. But today, he was inserting himself back into my life by yelling at Senator Rand Paul about a potential pardon of Edward Snowden. Paul thinks Snowden should be pardoned. I used to think that, but now I’m much less sure. What I am sure about is that I never want to hear from John Brennan on the topic of intelligence and duties to America.

For those that need a reminder, John Brennan lied when confronted with accusations that the CIA under him spied on Senate offices which were investigating the agency he ran. At the time, Senator Dianne Feinstein asked for an apology. But if Brennan had one-tenth the amount of moral rectitude and commitment to the Republic that he feigns to have on Twitter, he would have offered his head on a platter.

Music

The Broken-Hearted Bee Gees

By
The Bee Gees died professionally twice, in less than a decade, then three of the four Brothers Gibb (two of them Bee Gees) died too young. This is why HBO’s documentary about one of the biggest pop groups of all time is called The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart instead of The Bee Gees: You Should Be ... Read More
Science & Tech

Google Services Suffer Major Outage

By
Google services including Gmail and YouTube suffered a major outage on Monday morning, with services down across the globe for about 40 minutes. The Google search engine was not affected by the outage, however other services were down from about 6:55 a.m. to 7:35 a.m. worldwide. The cause of the outage was not ... Read More
Capital Matters

In Defense of Capitalism

By
Somehow, I doubt even Bill Buckley could have predicted that “standing athwart history, yelling stop” would have meant, in 2020, an actual plea in the United States of America to repudiate the failed and catastrophic economic worldview of the 20th century. Yet here we are. And perhaps even more surprisingly ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Hackers Strike Again

By
On the menu today: The Electoral College gathers today, and the Cleveland Indians will cease to exist under that moniker after 2021. But we will start with the kind of story that won’t get as much attention as, say, what title the First Lady uses, because it is complicated and technical. Sadly, complicated and ... Read More
NR PLUS Business

California’s Business-Climate Deniers

By
With the news that yet another Silicon Valley software innovator, Oracle, is moving its headquarters and most of its employees to Texas, cynics are declaring that California should adopt a new state song: “All of My Ex’s (Executives) Live in Texas.” Oracle joins a growing list of companies that have ... Read More
Culture

The Dawning of the ’20s

By
We face a pandemic, the dawn of the new ’20s, and -- we hope -- the giddy rush of prosperity as reward and consolation for the world’s recent troubles. It won’t be as good as that. The first Jazz Age, wasn’t, either. I was reminded of this when returning to Edith Wharton’s overlooked satire of the ... Read More
