John Brennan, Shut Up

Former CIA director John Brennan was once hailed as “Obama’s conscience,” because Brennan personally made the solemn judgments about who lived or died in the expansion of our drone-warfare program.

In the years since, Brennan has revealed himself as a voluble lunatic personality on Twitter. I try not to think about men such as Brennan too often. But today, he was inserting himself back into my life by yelling at Senator Rand Paul about a potential pardon of Edward Snowden. Paul thinks Snowden should be pardoned. I used to think that, but now I’m much less sure. What I am sure about is that I never want to hear from John Brennan on the topic of intelligence and duties to America.

Jim Clapper has had a lifetime of dedicated & selfless service to America. Edward Snowden betrayed his country, providing exceptionally sensitive intelligence to China & Russia. You consistently demonstrate utter ignorance of U.S. national security. You disgrace the Senate. https://t.co/FO0FmmJZ8x — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) December 14, 2020

Advertisement

For those that need a reminder, John Brennan lied when confronted with accusations that the CIA under him spied on Senate offices which were investigating the agency he ran. At the time, Senator Dianne Feinstein asked for an apology. But if Brennan had one-tenth the amount of moral rectitude and commitment to the Republic that he feigns to have on Twitter, he would have offered his head on a platter.