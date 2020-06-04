John Hickenlooper Is Running . . .

The Corner

. . . for the U.S. Senate seat in Colorado, and also from the Colorado Attorney General’s Office:

U.S. Senate candidate John Hickenlooper refused to comply with a subpoena Thursday morning, so the Colorado Attorney General’s Office will enforce it.

Hickenlooper was scheduled to testify virtually before the state’s Independent Ethics Commission about his alleged violations of Colorado’s gift ban. He refused to appear because he believes the hearing would violate his due process rights.

“I believe our subpoena was very clear,” said Commissioner William Leone. Hickenlooper, he added, was “required to attend by virtue of that subpoena. He currently, in my view, is in contempt of that subpoena.”

The commission voted 5-0 to have the Attorney General’s Office enforce the subpoena. After the vote, commission Chair Elizabeth Espinosa Krupa said, “The Attorney General’s Office says it has a team on its way to enforce the subpoena.”

But finding Hickenlooper may prove challenging. In the past, he has effectively disguised himself as a giant dancing blue bear.

