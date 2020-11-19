Join Me at Noon Virtually for an Event on Our Current Health and Religious-Liberty Crisis

With my friends at Christ Medicus Foundation, the National Review Institute will be co-sponsoring a live event at 12 p.m. New York time on some of the intersections between life and death, coronavirus, and religious liberty. It’s a conversation about some of the most vulnerable and what they are facing in this pandemic and beyond. And it’s about how we can better protect civil rights and freedoms.

You can join us by Zoom, registering here. Or log on to the NRI’s Facebook page at noon or find us on YouTube.