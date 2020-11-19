The Corner

Join Me at Noon Virtually for an Event on Our Current Health and Religious-Liberty Crisis

With my friends at Christ Medicus Foundation, the National Review Institute will be co-sponsoring a live event at 12 p.m. New York time on some of the intersections between life and death, coronavirus, and religious liberty. It’s a conversation about some of the most vulnerable and what they are facing in this pandemic and beyond. And it’s about how we can better protect civil rights and freedoms.

You can join us by Zoom, registering here. Or log on to the NRI’s Facebook page at noon or find us on YouTube.

White House

Obama’s Grotesque Self-Revisionism

By
In an episode of CBS’s 60 Minutes last Sunday, former president Barack Obama not-so-subtly compared Trump’s tenure in the White House to something out of a banana republic or a one-party totalitarian state: I think that there has been this sense over the last several years that literally anything goes and is ... Read More
Media

‘The Dumbest Coup’

By
Noah Rothman’s excellent piece in Commentary, “The Dumbest of Coups,” deserves to be widely read. I’ve been writing about conspiracy theories for a while now — QAnon, the Flat-Earth gang, etc. — and one of the things you quickly learn about conspiracy theories is that every conspiracy theory is, ... Read More
Elections

Deadlines Loom

By
It's crunch time. The deadlines for certifying the election results for the big swing states start arriving at the end of this week. Georgia’s is Friday. Michigan and Pennsylvania must certify their results by November 23. Nevada’s is December 1. Once those certifications occur, the vote count is over and the ... Read More
Elections

The Radicalism of Raphael Warnock

By
Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock is trying to run away from his radical left-wing record in his campaign to persuade Georgia voters to elect him and hand Democrats unified control of Congress and the White House. But no one should be fooled. In a November 9 interview, Warnock dodged questions about ... Read More
