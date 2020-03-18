Join NRI for Virus-Free Forums This Spring

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, National Review Institute will no longer be hosting the upcoming Regional Seminar series scheduled for Newport Beach (3/24), San Francisco (3/25), Chicago (4/2), Dallas (4/14), Houston (4/15), New York (5/11), and Philadelphia (5/12). We regret that we will not be able to bring this program to you at this time, but for the safety of our guests, staff, and speakers, and we will do our part in reducing community spread of the virus.

Advertisement

However, we do have a Virus-Free portion of our seminars to share with you. So you don’t miss out, two panel discussions from our program were recorded. The Perennial Fight against Socialism (featuring John O’Sullivan and Madeleine Kearns) and The Importance of Culture (featuring Kevin D. Williamson and Jay Nordlinger) are available for you to listen to. We hope that this special, one-time podcast version of our program will allow our friends and supporters from across the country to hear from our fellows on these important topics, as we had intended.

More Virus-Free Forums: As an alternative to our dozens of in-person salons, small forums, and large conference NRI hosts around the country, we are increasing the frequency of our Virus-Free 1955 Society conference calls to provide more opportunities for our supporters to hear from NRI fellows and important newsmakers. Click here for details on ways to virtually engage with National Review Institute!