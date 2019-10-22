The Corner

National Review

Join Our Community

By
The U.S. Capitol building at sunrise, November 6, 2018 (Jim Bourg / Reuters)

If you’re like me, you may look around your neighborhood and see not too many people who share your core assumptions: that the marketplace tends to do a better job solving problems than government bureaucracies and that capitalism is a blessing that lifts people out of poverty; that our constitutional order is marvelous and must be defended at all costs; and that the liberty to think differently and speak freely is not only vital to our country’s national charter but also a critical element of a healthy and vibrant society.

Comments

NRPLUS provides a community, a club, and a meeting place for people who share a basic outlook (or are at least willing to engage civilly with those who think as we do). When you join NRPLUS, which at the moment costs just over a buck a week — or a little more if you elect to get the print edition of NR as well — you can join our members-only Facebook group, where writers, editors, and readers hash out the ramifications of the stories of the day. You also get unlimited access to our website, with ads almost eliminated to make for a smoother reading experience, plus invitations to parties with us and conference calls with leading political figures. You know you get far more than a buck a week’s worth of enjoyment out of our site, so take two minutes to join up here.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

White House

The Trivialization of Impeachment

By
We have a serious governance problem. Our system is based on separation of powers, because liberty depends on preventing any component of the state from accumulating too much authority -- that’s how tyrants are born. For the system to work, the components have to be able to check each other: The federal and ... Read More
U.S.

‘Texodus’ Bodes Badly for Republicans

By
‘I am a classically trained engineer," says Representative Will Hurd, a Texas Republican, "and I firmly believe in regression to the mean." Applying a concept from statistics to the randomness of today's politics is problematic. In any case, Hurd, 42, is not waiting for the regression of our politics from the ... Read More
Elections

In Defense of Tulsi

By
Some years ago, a liberal-minded friend of mine complained during lunch that Fox News was “stealing” his elderly parents. “They should be enjoying retirement,” he said, noting that they live in a modest but comfortable style with attentive children and grandchildren to enjoy. “But instead,” he sighed, ... Read More
Culture

Not Less Religion, Just Different Religion

By
The Pew Poll tells us that society is secularizing -- particularly among the young -- and who can deny it? That is one reason that the free expression of religion is under such intense pressure in the West. But it seems to me that we aren't really becoming less religious. Rather, many are merely changing that ... Read More
Culture

Feminists Have Turned on Pornography

By
Since the sexual revolution of the 1960s, the feminist movement has sought to condemn traditional sexual ethics as repressive, misogynistic, and intolerant. As the 2010s come to a close, it might be fair to say that mainstream culture has reached the logical endpoint of this philosophy. Whereas older Americans ... Read More