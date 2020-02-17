The Corner

Join Us February 24 in Palm Beach for NRI’s Regional Seminar

By

On February 24, National Review Institute’s Regional Seminar series will kick off at The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, Fla. The half-day conference will feature Charles C. W. Cooke, John O’Sullivan, Jay Nordlinger, and Kyle Smith, among others, discussing the perennial fight against socialism and the importance of culture. I’ll also be giving a talk about my new book, The Case for Nationalism.

We hope you will join us in Palm Beach for this special event. Tickets are $250 and we have several sponsorship opportunities available. All proceeds go to support NRI — the non-profit journalistic think tank that supports NR’s mission. Please click here for more information and to register. 

Elections

The Media’s Bernie Sanders Makeover Begins

By
Just you watch: By the time Election Day rolls around in November, liberal columnists will be telling us that Bernie Sanders is the “real conservative” in the presidential race. Many among the center–left commentariat are struggling to come to terms with the likelihood that the Democratic Party will ... Read More
