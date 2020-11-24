The Corner

Jordan Peterson v. the Publishing Mob

By
Jordan Peterson (Gage Skidmore)

Staff at Penguin Random House Canada have “confronted management” about the decision to publish Jordan Peterson’s book in an “emotional town hall,” Vice reports. Peterson’s Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life will be released in March 2021.

Apparently, one “junior employee who is a member of the LGBTQ community and who attended the town hall,” told Vice that Peterson “is an icon of hate speech and transphobia and the fact that he’s an icon of white supremacy, regardless of the content of his book, I’m not proud to work for a company that publishes him.” Just quit already! If you truly can’t stand working for a publishing house committed to the basic principles of free speech, then leave. No one is forcing you to work in publishing. Dry your eyes and go do something else. There are plenty of jobs going in LGBTQ activism.

Though the raging delirium of wokeness is a serious problem, it is encouraging that it is not yet enough to deter a publishing house from the blindingly obvious business decision to publish a clinical psychologist whose last book sold over three million copies worldwide.

