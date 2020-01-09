Journeying

(Pixabay)

We mean the picture above to suggest a winter’s journey. That is because Music for a While leads off with Winterreise, Schubert’s great song-cycle (one of them). The title means “Winter’s Journey.” This cycle has been done by many types of singers and pianists, in many different ways. I give a sample of three (three pairs of singers and pianists).

What else is in this podcast? A fast, funky work called “Techno-Parade.” A Rachmaninoff farewell piece (in that he requested it to be performed at his funeral). And, to end, a show-stopper by Jerry Herman, who died a couple of weeks ago.

If you need a break from politics or other cares of life, try Music for a While — here.