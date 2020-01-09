The Corner

Music

Journeying

By
(Pixabay)

We mean the picture above to suggest a winter’s journey. That is because Music for a While leads off with Winterreise, Schubert’s great song-cycle (one of them). The title means “Winter’s Journey.” This cycle has been done by many types of singers and pianists, in many different ways. I give a sample of three (three pairs of singers and pianists).

Comments

What else is in this podcast?  A fast, funky work called “Techno-Parade.” A Rachmaninoff farewell piece (in that he requested it to be performed at his funeral). And, to end, a show-stopper by Jerry Herman, who died a couple of weeks ago.

If you need a break from politics or other cares of life, try Music for a Whilehere.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Film & TV

Best Movies of the Decade

By
As film culture moves onward, it’s best to approach 2020 by previous milestones. The past movie decade did not belong to social-justice propagandists but to Alain Resnais, Zack Snyder, Clint Eastwood, and the rise of S. Craig Zahler. What makes those four auteurs the most significant filmmakers of the preceding ... Read More
Film & TV

Best Movies of the Decade

By
As film culture moves onward, it’s best to approach 2020 by previous milestones. The past movie decade did not belong to social-justice propagandists but to Alain Resnais, Zack Snyder, Clint Eastwood, and the rise of S. Craig Zahler. What makes those four auteurs the most significant filmmakers of the preceding ... Read More