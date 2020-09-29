The Corner

Elections

Judge Barrett and the Obamacare Case

By

My new Bloomberg Opinion column:

Joe Biden’s official statement on the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett mentions her name once. It mentions Roe v. Wade once. It has eight sentences alluding to the court’s pending case on the Affordable Care Act.

The fate of Obamacare is the issue that Biden, and other Democrats, think gives them their best political opportunity during Barrett’s confirmation process. . . .

I go on to argue that Biden doesn’t have any evidence that Barrett would be a fifth vote to end Obamacare — or, for that matter, that there are four other votes on the Court for that position to begin with.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

