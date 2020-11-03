Judge Emmet Sullivan, Postmaster General

Judge Emmet Sullivan of the federal district court in Washington, D.C., has apparently taken some time off from usurping the power of the United States Department of Justice to decide which cases to prosecute. He’s now running the United States Postal Service, too.
Judge Sullivan caught a case filed in late August that alleges the post office is undermining the rights of those seeking to vote by mail – Vote Forward, Colorado Organization for Latina Opportunity and Reproductive Rights, Voces Unidas de las Montanas, et al. – v. – Louis DeJoy and the United States Postal Service.
I wonder if Mr. DeJoy will still think he is the postmaster general once he sees the jurist-of-all-trades’ Election Day order:
It is hereby ORDERED that, beginning no later than 12:30 PM EST today, Defendants shall send Postal Service inspectors or their designees, to processing facilities in the following Districts and direct them to sweep the facilities between 12:30 PM EST and 3:00 PM EST to ensure that no ballots have been held up and that any identified ballots are immediately sent out for delivery: Central Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Detroit, Colorado/Wyoming, Atlanta, Houston, Alabama, Northern New England, Greater South Carolina, South Florida, Lakeland, and Arizona. Alternatively, Defendants may satisfy this paragraph if inspectors from the USPS Office of Inspector General (OIG) are available to oversee the sweep of processing facilities described in the previous sentence. No later than 4:30 PM EST today, Defendants shall file a status update certifying compliance with this paragraph upon confirming, in the most efficient manner available, that sweeps were conducted and that no ballots were left behind. To be clear, the inspectors themselves need not provide any certifications to the Court. It is FURTHER ORDERED that by no later than 4:30 PM EST today, Defendants shall identify the 27 processing centers at which the OIG was onsite and the list of facilities that the Postal Inspectors have observed since October 19, 2020, unless OIG raises an objection to the identification of these sites. Signed by Judge Emmet G. Sullivan on 11/3/2020.