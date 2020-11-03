Judge Emmet Sullivan, Postmaster General

Judge Emmet Sullivan of the federal district court in Washington, D.C., has apparently taken some time off from usurping the power of the United States Department of Justice to decide which cases to prosecute. He’s now running the United States Postal Service, too.

Judge Sullivan caught a case filed in late August that alleges the post office is undermining the rights of those seeking to vote by mail – Vote Forward, Colorado Organization for Latina Opportunity and Reproductive Rights, Voces Unidas de las Montanas, et al. – v. – Louis DeJoy and the United States Postal Service.

I wonder if Mr. DeJoy will still think he is the postmaster general once he sees the jurist-of-all-trades’ Election Day order: