The Corner

Politics & Policy

Judge Upholds Arkansas Policy Requiring COVID-19 Test before Abortion

By
A woman receives an ultrasound during a prenatal exam. (Joshua Lott/Reuters)

A federal judge has upheld a policy in Arkansas that requires women to obtain a negative test for COVID-19 before undergoing an abortion procedure. The ACLU and the sole abortion clinic in Arkansas sued the state over the regulation, arguing that it violates women’s constitutional right to abortion.

The judge, Brian Miller, said that the decision was “agonizingly difficult” because the policy limits individual liberty, but he concluded that the context of the global health crisis made the rule reasonable as a matter of protecting public health.

In an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus, Arkansas instituted this rule to require that women obtain a test for the disease, and test negative, within 48 hours of having an abortion. The abortion clinic claimed that women who couldn’t access tests were being unfairly prevented from getting an abortion. Arkansas had also instituted a policy limiting elective abortions, as part of a wider prohibition on elective procedures, but that restriction was eased last week.

As Arkansas attorney general Leslie Rutledge pointed out, the policy requiring a negative COVID-19 test for women seeking abortion was merely one part of a broader state policy requiring negative test results for anyone who wants to obtain any kind of elective procedure. In essence, the abortion clinic was suing for an exemption to a broad policy aimed at limiting the spread of disease, not targeting abortion.

Comments

Here’s how an ACLU attorney responded to the judge’s decision to uphold the policy: “People cannot pause their pregnancies, and this politically motivated restriction is already pushing care out of reach.”

Only a radical abortion-rights activist would call such a policy — imposing the same testing rule on a wide variety of procedures in addition to abortion — a “politically motivated restriction.” As abortion-advocacy groups have demonstrated several times throughout the COVID-19 outbreak, public health matters little to them. All that really matters is protecting abortion providers’ ability to continue profiting from abortion, regardless of the health crisis.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

World

Let’s Talk About the Swedish Approach

By
It’s not easy to shop these days, but Sunday is Mother’s Day, so remember to go out and get her something -- even if it’s just a card and flowers from the grocery store. I’ve got the best. Thank you for everything, Mom. On the menu today: a long look at Sweden, a short look at Mexico, and the return of ... Read More
World

Let’s Talk About the Swedish Approach

By
It’s not easy to shop these days, but Sunday is Mother’s Day, so remember to go out and get her something -- even if it’s just a card and flowers from the grocery store. I’ve got the best. Thank you for everything, Mom. On the menu today: a long look at Sweden, a short look at Mexico, and the return of ... Read More
Media

Media Outlets Mislead Readers about COVID-19 Data

By
The public overwhelmingly relies on the press to provide them with accurate information and proper context. When it comes to COVID-19, many press outlets are consistently failing to do that. In fact, the reporting on data related to the epidemic has increasingly led to conclusions that aren’t accurate and an ... Read More
Media

Media Outlets Mislead Readers about COVID-19 Data

By
The public overwhelmingly relies on the press to provide them with accurate information and proper context. When it comes to COVID-19, many press outlets are consistently failing to do that. In fact, the reporting on data related to the epidemic has increasingly led to conclusions that aren’t accurate and an ... Read More
Film & TV

Melania vs. Michelle — the Movies

By
Somebody at Channel 13, New York’s liberal-biased public-television channel, must have been asleep at the switch when the station recently broadcast the politically tinged rom-com Ladies in Black. It’s a movie about fashion, femininity, and courage and consequently the first film release that acknowledges ... Read More
Film & TV

Melania vs. Michelle — the Movies

By
Somebody at Channel 13, New York’s liberal-biased public-television channel, must have been asleep at the switch when the station recently broadcast the politically tinged rom-com Ladies in Black. It’s a movie about fashion, femininity, and courage and consequently the first film release that acknowledges ... Read More
World

‘Professor Lockdown’ Modeler Resigns in Disgrace

By
Neil Ferguson is the British academic who created the infamous Imperial College model that warned Boris Johnson that, without an immediate lockdown, the coronavirus would cause 500,000 deaths and swamp the National Health Service. Johnson’s government promptly abandoned its Sweden-like “social ... Read More
World

‘Professor Lockdown’ Modeler Resigns in Disgrace

By
Neil Ferguson is the British academic who created the infamous Imperial College model that warned Boris Johnson that, without an immediate lockdown, the coronavirus would cause 500,000 deaths and swamp the National Health Service. Johnson’s government promptly abandoned its Sweden-like “social ... Read More