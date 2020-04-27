Judging the U.S. Response to COVID-19

My Bloomberg Opinion column takes on some overwrought criticisms of how the U.S. has done.

The truth is that for all our mistakes, we are not handling the epidemic in markedly worse fashion than other developed countries. The U.K., France, Italy and Spain all seem to have higher mortality rates. The U.S. population has adapted quickly to radically changed circumstances, albeit of course not perfectly or uniformly.

Even federal, state and local governments, deeply flawed as they are, deserve some credit. . . .

The best hope for a breakthrough that vanquishes the coronavirus, such as a vaccine, comes from the U.S. biopharmaceutical industry. A lot of American money and brains, aided by a supportive American public-policy environment, are in a very real sense working for the betterment of the world right now.