Judy Shelton’s Nomination Stalls in the Senate

On Tuesday, Republican senators Mitt Romney and Susan Collins joined with Senate Democrats to block Judy Shelton’s nomination to the Federal Reserve.

Romney explained his “no” vote in a statement: “In the midst of uncertain economic times, it’s important that individuals serving on the Federal Reserve possess consistent and sound judgment. Ms. Shelton has a history of extreme and volatile positions on monetary policy – including past support for global currencies, an open border with Mexico, and a return to the gold standard – and thus I do not believe she is well-suited to serve in this position.”

The vote to cut off debate on Shelton’s nomination fell short due to the absences of a few GOP senators, and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could bring it up for another vote.

A National Review editorial made the case against Shelton’s confirmation.