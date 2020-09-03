The Corner

Just Wait — Democrats Will Likely Reverse Field on Mail-In Balloting after a Close Election

At the moment, promoting mail-in balloting is a top Democratic cause. But if the outcome is still in doubt after Election Night, Democrats will be howling that mail-in voting is a tool of disenfranchisement and all the rules have to be thrown out because voters can’t possibly be trusted to follow them. It’d really be better, in my view, to expand the opportunities for people to vote in person, a more reliable way to vote all around, rather than go all in on a process that is fraught with the possibility of error and could cause a post-election nightmare in all sorts of ways (although there’s obviously going to be more mail-in voting regardless).

I wrote about all of this for Politico today.

Biden Is a Prisoner of His Own Paradoxes

Joe Biden and his handlers know that he should be out and about, weighing in daily on the issues of the campaign. In impromptu interviews, Biden should be offering alternative plans for dealing with the virus, the lockdown, the economic recovery, the violence and the looting, the racial tensions. Yet ... Read More
What Burke Would Say about the Riots

Surprise. As soon as street agitators got bored with knocking down statues, they started knocking down people. And as soon as the gunshots started ringing, the moderate Biden took off his mask and turned out to be Kamala. Be wary of the adult who bares each and every tooth when smiling. A look at history, ... Read More
A Clutch of Fools

Reporters standing in front of scenes of arson, flames billowing behind them, not very far from scenes of shooting and murder, insist that the protests are “mostly peaceful.” National Public Radio and a multi-billion-dollar global media conglomerate team up to bring you an illiterate “defense of looting.” ... Read More
