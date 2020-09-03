Just Wait — Democrats Will Likely Reverse Field on Mail-In Balloting after a Close Election

At the moment, promoting mail-in balloting is a top Democratic cause. But if the outcome is still in doubt after Election Night, Democrats will be howling that mail-in voting is a tool of disenfranchisement and all the rules have to be thrown out because voters can’t possibly be trusted to follow them. It’d really be better, in my view, to expand the opportunities for people to vote in person, a more reliable way to vote all around, rather than go all in on a process that is fraught with the possibility of error and could cause a post-election nightmare in all sorts of ways (although there’s obviously going to be more mail-in voting regardless).

I wrote about all of this for Politico today.