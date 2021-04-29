The Supreme Court this morning ruled in favor of an illegal immigrant challenging his deportation, which the government has been trying and failing to do for eight of the 16 years that he has been in the country. The Court divided along an unusual line: Justice Neil Gorsuch’s majority opinion in Niz-Chavez v. Garland was joined by Clarence Thomas and Amy Coney Barrett, as well as by the Court’s three liberals; Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s dissent, siding with the government, was joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Samuel Alito. Broadly speaking, that division is characteristic of the more libertarian …
Justice Gorsuch Speaks for All of Us on Government Forms
