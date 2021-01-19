The Corner Law & the Courts Justice Sotomayor on the Death Penalty By Ramesh Ponnuru About Ramesh Ponnuru Follow Ramesh Ponnuru on Twitter January 19, 2021 9:02 PM Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard Email this article Print this article I wrote a column a few weeks ago on five moral and political mistakes that opponents of the death penalty commonly make. Here you can read Justice Sotomayor make three of them in two pages. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard Email this article Print this article Comments return-icon Return to The Corner