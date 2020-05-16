The Corner

Justin Amash Drops Out of Presidential Race

By
Justin Amash in July 2019 (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Michigan congressman Justin Amash, who left the Republican party over his opposition to President Trump, announced on April 28 that he was considering running for president in 2020 as the Libertarian Party’s nominee. On Saturday, he wrote on Twitter that he’s closing down his exploratory committee:

