The Corner

Elections

Kamala Harris’s Dangerous Vaccine Game

By

On numerous occasions during the vice-presidential debate, Kamala Harris said that Democrats would listen and follow the “science.” Her cynically dangerous answer on vaccines says otherwise.

Given an opportunity to walk back her previous attacks on massive private-public efforts to come up with a COVID vaccine, Harris doubled down, saying, “If Donald Trump tells us to take it, I’m not taking it.”

What does that even mean? Harris knows that Trump isn’t cooking up a serum in the basement of the White House. She knows that big pharma isn’t going to intentionally release unsafe vaccines to destroy their companies. She knows that Trump can’t force the FDA to release those unsafe vaccines. She, and others, are generating doubt about a potentially life-saving drug to win an election.

Please read Ellen Carmichael’s excellent deep dive into the consequences of sowing distrust over vaccines. Polls now show that only half of Americans say they would get a COVID-19 vaccine. So what happens if Trump wins? What happens with therapeutics? Democrats and the media have been scaring Americans over safe and prescribed drugs like Hydroxychloroquine simply because the president champions it. Eli Lilly is close to releasing antibody therapy that reduced virus levels and hospitalizations. What happens if Trump says “take it?” Will Harris say don’t? It’s just an insane position.

 

David Harsanyi is a senior writer for National Review and the author of First Freedom: A Ride through America’s Enduring History with the Gun

