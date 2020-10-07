The Corner

History

Kamala Harris’s Dishonesty on Abe Lincoln

By

It was impossible to miss how Kamala Harris, like Joe Biden, refused to answer questions about their plans to expand the Supreme Court. But she also misrepresented history.

Harris claimed at the VP debate that Abraham Lincoln refused to nominate a candidate for Chief Justice in October 1864 because “Honest Abe said, it’s not the right thing to do” and wanted the people to vote first.

Comments

Lincoln, of course, said no such thing. He sent no nominee to the Senate in October 1864 because the Senate was out of session until December. He sent a nominee the day after the session began, and Salmon P. Chase was confirmed the same day. And Lincoln wanted to dangle the nomination before Chase and several other potential candidates because he wanted them to campaign for him. Lincoln’s priority was winning the election, which was necessary to win the war — and he filled the vacancy at the first possible instant.

Kamala Harris is simply inventing history.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

Pence Won, But It Doesn’t Matter

By
It was nice to have a debate where the two rivals could complete sentences. Some of those sentences managed to communicate complete thoughts. Beyond this reassurance that two members of America’s political class are capable of tenth-grade level interaction, I don’t think the debate mattered to the election ... Read More
Elections

Pence Won, But It Doesn’t Matter

By
It was nice to have a debate where the two rivals could complete sentences. Some of those sentences managed to communicate complete thoughts. Beyond this reassurance that two members of America’s political class are capable of tenth-grade level interaction, I don’t think the debate mattered to the election ... Read More
Capital Matters

Why Coronavirus-Relief Talks Collapsed

By
Mere weeks before November’s elections, President Trump and congressional Republicans have turned down House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s $2 trillion stimulus package. On the face of it, the bill is a gift to Republicans: Voters receiving generous government transfers should be more inclined to favor the party in ... Read More
Capital Matters

Why Coronavirus-Relief Talks Collapsed

By
Mere weeks before November’s elections, President Trump and congressional Republicans have turned down House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s $2 trillion stimulus package. On the face of it, the bill is a gift to Republicans: Voters receiving generous government transfers should be more inclined to favor the party in ... Read More