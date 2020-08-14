The Corner

Kamala Harris Is Good News for GOP Senate Candidates

Kamala Harris makes for a highly unusual running mate in that most Americans believe (according to at least one poll) that she herself will shortly be president. Any attempt she makes to rebrand herself as being supportive of Joe Biden’s “moderate” platform (it isn’t) will be seen, and properly so, as contingent upon his endurance, which is in question. Her actual policy ideas stand an excellent chance of being implemented should Biden–Harris win in November, and everyone knows it.

And those ideas are breathtakingly radical. Harris’s theory of the Democratic Party primary was that a far-left candidate was bound to win, and she campaigned accordingly.

Can you imagine being a Democratic candidate for the Senate in Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia, or Montana and having to explain away a president-in-waiting who promises to do this?

If Harris backs away from this statement, who will believe her? She has said she would enact a breathtakingly radical rethink of the entire U.S. economy even if there were only 50 Senate votes for the plan.

It doesn’t really matter if Harris tacks to the center in the general election. She has already committed to a far-left presidency that may well come to pass, and so she is stuck with the proposals she floated last year in order to pander to the activist wing of the Democratic Party.

Elections

Kamala Harris’s Anti-Catholic Bigotry

By
Someone might want to remind Joe Biden, who’s just picked progressive California senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, that his vice-president-to-be believes Catholics are unfit to serve in our nation’s courts. (Biden, of course, as I considered at length on the homepage today, has spent his entire ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

The Party of Lincoln

By
Paradoxical as it might seem, the greatness of Abraham Lincoln has actually been obscured by his posthumous elevation to the rank of stone-hewn demigod. The man described by Leo Tolstoy is the one most Americans imagine when the name of our sixteenth president is invoked — the civic savior sent to water the ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Jerry Falwell Jr.: Failed Institutionalist

By
In December 2015, I sat with about 10,000 other students in Liberty University’s Vines Center for one of the thrice weekly Convocations, this one featuring remarks by Jerry Falwell Jr., the school’s president, chancellor, and son of its famous founder. It was already well-known by the student body that for ... Read More
