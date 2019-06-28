The Corner

Economy & Business

Harris on the Economy

By
Sen. Kamala Harris speaks during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates debate in Miami, Fla., June 27, 2019. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

The senator’s longest statement on the economy started amid cross-talk. Here’s what she said, interspersed with my own comments.

Hey, guys, you know what? America does not want to witness a food fight, they want to know how we are going to put food on their table.

(APPLAUSE)

Most Americans, I hope, do not expect the next president to put food on their table.

Comments

So on that point, part of the issue that is at play in America today, and we have all been traveling around the country, I certainly have, I’m meeting people who are working two and three jobs. You know, this president walks around talking about and flouting his great economy, right, my great economy, my great economy.

You ask him, well, how are you measuring this greatness of this economy of yours? And he talks about the stock market. Well, that’s fine if you own stocks. So many families in America do not. You ask him, how are you measuring the greatness of this economy of yours? And they point to the jobless numbers and the unemployment numbers.

These seem like completely reasonable indicators to point to.

Well, yeah, people in America are working. They’re working two and three jobs.

So when we talk about jobs, let’s be really clear. In our America, no one should have to work more than one job to have a roof over their head and food on the table.

Bernie Sanders has said similar things about people who hold more than one job.

Let’s be even more clear: This is a ridiculous way to judge the health of the economy. Only 5 percent of people with jobs have more than one. That percentage has been dropping over the last generation, although it wasn’t very high to start. The peak rate was 6.5 percent, in November 1996. We don’t have any measure of what percentage of this subset of the population has to work more than one job to be able to afford the basic necessities of life. But if our standard is that it’s not a “great economy” so long as anyone has to work more than one job, then we have never had one.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

Most Popular

Immigration

The Party of Illegal Immigration

By
There didn’t seem much room for Democrats to move left on immigration, but they’ve found it. On the first night of the Democratic debates, Julian Castro made a big issue of his call to repeal Section 1325 of Title 8 of the United States Code, which says it’s a federal crime to enter the country without ... Read More
Elections

The Buttigieg Illusion

By
It would tax even the prodigious powers of the late novelist Tom Wolfe to create a more poignant political scene than a bright, young, white mayor of a small city, who is an upstart presidential candidate and progressive darling, getting yelled at by black residents during a town hall. The mayor, of course, is ... Read More
Elections

No More Chastened Democrats

By
Chastened Democrats win elections. In 2006, 2008, and 2018, Democrats humbled themselves before moderate and even conservative voters and triumphed. Arrogant Democrats lose these voters. Nancy Pelosi must have been watching the past two nights of Democratic primary debates in horror. In the 2018 midterm ... Read More
World

For Regime Change in Iran

By
President Obama was dishonest while empowering Iran. President Trump is incoherent while squeezing Iran. Obviously, the latter is better. But can it work in the long term? Trump wisely renounced Obama’s non-binding nuclear deal with the mullahs, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Even if its murky terms ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden and the Great Awokening

By
Joe Biden has led the national polls in the race for the 2020 Democratic nomination since last year. He’s ahead in the first three contests, also, with leads ranging from seven points (Iowa) to 13 points (New Hampshire) to 28 points (South Carolina). He’s first in fivethirtyeight.com’s endorsement primary. ... Read More
Books

What Joan Didion Saw

By
Despite America’s recent decades of unprecedented material prosperity, Americans have become increasingly pessimistic about the state of society and the future. Social fragmentation, alienation, and loneliness are the rule, not the exception. However, American social attitudes did not change overnight. To a ... Read More