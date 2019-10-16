The Corner

Harris’s Comment on Abortion

By

Senator Harris had one of the most peculiar riffs on abortion I’ve ever heard from a candidate last night: “Women have been given the responsibility to perpetuate the human species. Our bodies were created to do that. And it does not give any other person the right to tell a woman what to do with that body. It is her body. It is her right. It is her decision.” The last four sentences don’t exactly flow naturally from the first two, do they? And can you imagine what the press would be saying if an *opponent* of abortion had said the first two sentences?

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

