Kamala Harris’s Preposterous New Claim About Medicare for All

In an interview with CNN, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris repeatedly claims that she will fund Medicare for All, a $30 trillion single-payer national health-care program, without raising taxes on the middle class:

“Senator Sanders says that that is impossible to achieve without a middle class tax hike,” CNN correspondent Kyung Lah says. “I’m not prepared to engage in a middle class tax hike,” Harris replies, suggesting that taxes on Wall Street and financial services can fund the $30 trillion program.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the first debate, Bernie Sanders said this about Medicare for All: “People who have health care under Medicare for All will have no premiums, no deductibles, no copayments, no out-of-pocket expenses. Yes, they will pay more in taxes, but less in health care for what they get.”

Even if you think Americans overall would be worse off under Medicare for All, Sanders’s argument is at least an honest way to approach the debate.