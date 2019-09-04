Poll: Kamala Harris Barely Leads Gabbard, Yang, and de Blasio

After the second Democratic debate, Kamala Harris mocked Tulsi Gabbard for not being a “top-tier” candidate, but a new Economist/YouGov poll shows Harris barely leading Gabbard, Andrew Yang, Bill de Blasio, and Julián Castro:
#NEW poll of the 2020 Democratic primary from The Economist and YouGov:
% support among LVs (change vs last month)
Biden: 26 (4)
Warren: 21 (5)
Sanders: 14 (1)
Buttigieg: 6 (-2)
Harris: 5 (-4)
Yang: 3 (1)
Gabbard: 3 (0)
Blasio: 2 (1)
Castro: 2 (1)
All else 1% or less
— G. Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris) September 4, 2019
The only movement in national primary polling since mid-July is Kamala Harris, downward pic.twitter.com/vIVgIt2pw9
— Bill Scher (@billscher) September 4, 2019
For a recent look at why Harris is fading in the Democratic primary, click here.