Poll: Kamala Harris Barely Leads Gabbard, Yang, and de Blasio

After the second Democratic debate, Kamala Harris mocked Tulsi Gabbard for not being a “top-tier” candidate, but a new Economist/YouGov poll shows Harris barely leading Gabbard, Andrew Yang, Bill de Blasio, and Julián Castro:

#NEW poll of the 2020 Democratic primary from The Economist and YouGov:

% support among LVs (change vs last month)

Biden: 26 (4)

Warren: 21 (5)

Sanders: 14 (1)

Buttigieg: 6 (-2)

Harris: 5 (-4)

Yang: 3 (1)

Gabbard: 3 (0)

Blasio: 2 (1)

Castro: 2 (1)

All else 1% or less

— G. Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris) September 4, 2019