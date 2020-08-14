Kamala or Comma-la?

In her first speech since Joe Biden selected her as his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris told multiple lies. To wit:
“The president’s mismanagement of the pandemic has plunged us into the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression,” Harris said.
False. The pandemic and its associated ...
I part company with some of my colleagues in that I don’t find Kamala Harris personally irritating. She’s attractive, youthful (she looks 15 years younger than her actual age, which is 55), and presentable. Her voice is neither a hectoring Midwestern drone (like Hillary Clinton’s) nor does it have the ...
Former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith will plead guilty to falsifying a document used to obtain a FISA warrant on former Trump-campaign adviser Carter Page.
Clinesmith was charged in Washington, D.C., on Friday with one felony count of making a false statement, and will plead guilty in a plea deal with ...
Oregon state police are backing out of an agreement to protect the Portland federal courthouse from rioters, after the Multnomah County district attorney announced he will not prosecute most rioters who are arrested.
Portland has seen riots almost every night since the May death of George Floyd, an African ...
Someone might want to remind Joe Biden, who’s just picked progressive California senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, that his vice-president-to-be believes Catholics are unfit to serve in our nation’s courts. (Biden, of course, as I considered at length on the homepage today, has spent his entire ...
A federal appeals court on Friday overturned California’s ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines, ruling that the prohibition violates the Second Amendment.
“Even well-intentioned laws must pass constitutional muster,” Appellate Judge Kenneth Lee wrote for the majority on the three-judge panel of the ...
On the menu today: why John Eastman’s ideas about Kamala Harris and who else does and does not qualify as a U.S. citizen don’t hold water; a warning about a deep depression among America’s young people; and oh yeah, go figure -- a sign of peace in the Middle East!
Here Comes the ‘Natural-Born ...
Paradoxical as it might seem, the greatness of Abraham Lincoln has actually been obscured by his posthumous elevation to the rank of stone-hewn demigod. The man described by Leo Tolstoy is the one most Americans imagine when the name of our sixteenth president is invoked — the civic savior sent to water the ...
In December 2015, I sat with about 10,000 other students in Liberty University’s Vines Center for one of the thrice weekly Convocations, this one featuring remarks by Jerry Falwell Jr., the school’s president, chancellor, and son of its famous founder. It was already well-known by the student body that for ...
