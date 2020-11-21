Kamala’s Coattails: Republicans Flip Three Democratic House Seats in California

Joe Biden’s decision to tap California’s junior senator to be his VP doesn’t seem to have helped Democrats down-ballot in California.

Republicans flipped more House seats in California than any other state:

In addition to the three Democratic seats flipped by California Republicans David Valadao, Michelle Steel, and Young Kim, it appears likely that Republican Mike Garcia will hold on to the southern California district he flipped in a special election earlier this year.

In her first statewide race in California to serve as attorney general, Harris, then district attorney of San Francisco, defeated the Republican district attorney of Los Angeles County by less than one percentage point. The Democrat at the top of the ticket that year was elected governor by 13 points.