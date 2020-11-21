The Corner

Elections

Kamala’s Coattails: Republicans Flip Three Democratic House Seats in California

By

Joe Biden’s decision to tap California’s junior senator to be his VP doesn’t seem to have helped Democrats down-ballot in California.

Republicans flipped more House seats in California than any other state:

In addition to the three Democratic seats flipped by California Republicans David Valadao, Michelle Steel, and Young Kim, it appears likely that Republican Mike Garcia will hold on to the southern California district he flipped in a special election earlier this year.

In her first statewide race in California to serve as attorney general, Harris, then district attorney of San Francisco, defeated the Republican district attorney of Los Angeles County by less than one percentage point. The Democrat at the top of the ticket that year was elected governor by 13 points.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

White House

Trump’s Ugly Exit

By
No one expected Donald Trump to handle a defeat in the 2020 election well. It was predictable he’d deny that he really lost and allege the vote was rigged, that he’d tweet wild and misleading things, and that he’d lash out in absurd and sophomoric ways. All that was inevitable. What’s been more ... Read More
White House

Trump’s Ugly Exit

By
No one expected Donald Trump to handle a defeat in the 2020 election well. It was predictable he’d deny that he really lost and allege the vote was rigged, that he’d tweet wild and misleading things, and that he’d lash out in absurd and sophomoric ways. All that was inevitable. What’s been more ... Read More
Health Care

The Gruesome Record of Gavin Newsom

By
The revelation that California governor Gavin Newsom attended a crowded dinner party at an expensive restaurant in his state just as its coronavirus cases started to surge and he began to lock down its economy more aggressively is one of the most egregious examples of late of the kind of cynicism-inducing ... Read More
Health Care

The Gruesome Record of Gavin Newsom

By
The revelation that California governor Gavin Newsom attended a crowded dinner party at an expensive restaurant in his state just as its coronavirus cases started to surge and he began to lock down its economy more aggressively is one of the most egregious examples of late of the kind of cynicism-inducing ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Why Democrats Are Winning the Suburbs

By
The election returned a mixed result. The American people elected Joe Biden president by far narrower margins than expected. Republicans will probably retain control of the Senate, despite having been vastly outspent. Most surprising, Democrats lost House seats in a year when they confidently predicted gains, ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Why Democrats Are Winning the Suburbs

By
The election returned a mixed result. The American people elected Joe Biden president by far narrower margins than expected. Republicans will probably retain control of the Senate, despite having been vastly outspent. Most surprising, Democrats lost House seats in a year when they confidently predicted gains, ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Stunning Findings on Campaign-Finance Law

By
You may think the Bill of Rights safeguards our liberties from the whims of public opinion. After all, as Justice Robert Jackson observed in the 1943 case of West Virginia State Board of Education v. Barnette, “[t]he very purpose of a Bill of Rights was to withdraw certain subjects from the vicissitudes of ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Stunning Findings on Campaign-Finance Law

By
You may think the Bill of Rights safeguards our liberties from the whims of public opinion. After all, as Justice Robert Jackson observed in the 1943 case of West Virginia State Board of Education v. Barnette, “[t]he very purpose of a Bill of Rights was to withdraw certain subjects from the vicissitudes of ... Read More