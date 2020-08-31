Kansas Senate: Marshall Hits Bollier on Taxpayer-Funding of Abortion

Kansas GOP Senate candidate Roger Marshall responded to a report published Friday afternoon that Nancy Pelosi has privately pledged to repeal the Hyde amendment, a measure banning federal Medicaid funding of abortion except in cases of rape, incest, and threats to the mother’s life:

It's official: Democrats in control of the U.S. Senate = your tax dollars funding abortion. Barbara Bollier won't stop this. She agrees with it. She's already voted to use your tax dollars for abortion in the Kansas Senate. Too liberal for Kansas. https://t.co/1MKUqpNiny — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) August 29, 2020

In the most recent issue of National Review, I report on why the Hyde amendment is in real peril for the first time since it was enacted in 1976.