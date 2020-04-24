Keep an Eye on the ‘Double Haters’

Exit polls from 2016 showed that the 18 percent of voters who had negative views of both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump broke heavily (47-30 percent) for the latter. In the latest NBC/WSJ poll, Joshua Green points out, voters who dislike both Trump and Joe Biden are backing the Democrat, 60-10 percent. I’d be awfully surprised if that margin holds up, or if Biden’s net-favorable rating (-4 in the poll) doesn’t get worse. But in what seems very likely to be a highly negative, character-based campaign, it’s a number to keep track of.

Advertisement